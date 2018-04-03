PIMCO ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:HYS) Shares Sold by JT Stratford LLC

JT Stratford LLC lessened its position in shares of PIMCO ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:HYS) by 52.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,168 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC owned approximately 0.08% of PIMCO ETF Trust worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in PIMCO ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $195,000. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. bought a new position in shares of PIMCO ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of PIMCO ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $226,000.

Shares of HYS stock opened at $99.06 on Tuesday. PIMCO ETF Trust has a one year low of $97.52 and a one year high of $101.95.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 2nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%.

