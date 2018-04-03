PIMCO Municipal Income to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (PMF)

PIMCO Municipal Income (NYSE:PMF) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0597 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 11th.

PIMCO Municipal Income has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years.

PMF traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.55. The company had a trading volume of 75,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,572. PIMCO Municipal Income has a 12 month low of $12.29 and a 12 month high of $14.23.

About PIMCO Municipal Income

There is no company description available for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund.

