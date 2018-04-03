PIMCO Short Term Mncpl (NYSEARCA:SMMU) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.064 per share on Thursday, April 5th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 2nd.

Shares of NYSEARCA SMMU opened at $49.83 on Tuesday. PIMCO Short Term Mncpl has a twelve month low of $49.65 and a twelve month high of $50.80.

Get PIMCO Short Term Mncpl alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/pimco-short-term-mncpl-smmu-declares-0-06-monthly-dividend.html.

About PIMCO Short Term Mncpl

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, formerly PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Strategy Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. It is designed to be appropriate for investors seeking tax-exempt income. The Fund consists of a portfolio of primarily short duration, bonds which carry interest income that is exempt from federal tax and in some cases state tax.

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Short Term Mncpl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Short Term Mncpl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.