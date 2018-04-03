PinkCoin Trading Down 8.3% Over Last 7 Days (CRYPTO:PINK)

PinkCoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. One PinkCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0161 or 0.00000220 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Poloniex and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, PinkCoin has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar. PinkCoin has a market cap of $6.16 million and $16,644.00 worth of PinkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About PinkCoin

PinkCoin (CRYPTO:PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2014. PinkCoin’s total supply is 392,906,699 coins and its circulating supply is 381,906,699 coins. The official message board for PinkCoin is slack.with.pink. The official website for PinkCoin is getstarted.with.pink. PinkCoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_. The Reddit community for PinkCoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

PinkCoin Coin Trading

PinkCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex and Poloniex. It is not presently possible to buy PinkCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PinkCoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PinkCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

