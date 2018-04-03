Macquarie Group Ltd. Raises Position in Pinnacle Foods (PF)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Pinnacle Foods (NYSE:PF) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 951,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,381 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.80% of Pinnacle Foods worth $56,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Pinnacle Foods by 476.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $147,000. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Miles Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. 96.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pinnacle Foods alerts:

In related news, Director Muktesh Pant bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,138,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 49,706 shares in the company, valued at $2,829,762.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on PF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Pinnacle Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 9th. ValuEngine raised Pinnacle Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $67.00 price objective on Pinnacle Foods and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle Foods in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Buckingham Research set a $62.00 target price on Pinnacle Foods and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinnacle Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.58.

Shares of PF stock opened at $52.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6,439.66, a PE ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Pinnacle Foods has a 12-month low of $52.25 and a 12-month high of $66.67.

Pinnacle Foods (NYSE:PF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $883.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.53 million. Pinnacle Foods had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 16.92%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Pinnacle Foods will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. Pinnacle Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.98%.

WARNING: This piece was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/pinnacle-foods-inc-pf-shares-bought-by-macquarie-group-ltd-updated-updated.html.

Pinnacle Foods Company Profile

Pinnacle Foods Inc is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of branded food products in North America. The Company operates through four segments: Frozen segment, the Grocery segment, the Boulder segment and the Specialty segment. Its products are sold through supermarkets, grocery wholesalers and distributors, mass merchandisers, super centers, convenience stores, dollar stores, drug stores and warehouse clubs in the United States and Canada, as well as in military channels and foodservice locations.

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.