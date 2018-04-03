Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Shows

Media stories about Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) have been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Pinnacle West Capital earned a daily sentiment score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the utilities provider an impact score of 46.7101340960216 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America cut Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. ValuEngine cut Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Thursday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.36.

Shares of PNW traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.90. 1,153,436 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 910,820. The stock has a market cap of $8,921.62, a PE ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.27. Pinnacle West Capital has a 1-year low of $73.81 and a 1-year high of $92.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $759.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.12 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 13.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP John S. Hatfield sold 2,145 shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total transaction of $163,320.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,870.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald E. Brandt sold 39,083 shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total value of $3,018,380.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,741 shares in the company, valued at $6,853,467.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,110 shares of company stock worth $5,300,760. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/pinnacle-west-capital-pnw-receiving-somewhat-positive-news-coverage-report-finds-updated-updated.html.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar resources. The company serves approximately 1.2 million homes and businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.