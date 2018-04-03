PIVX (PIVX) One Day Trading Volume Tops $7.69 Million

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 3:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. One PIVX coin can now be bought for approximately $4.09 or 0.00055827 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bisq, LiteBit.eu, CryptoBridge and Bittrex. PIVX has a market capitalization of $228.58 million and $7.69 million worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PIVX has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00001337 BTC.

ALQO (ALQO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003938 BTC.

LockChain (LOC) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00010604 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000687 BTC.

PIVX Profile

PIVX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. PIVX’s total supply is 55,900,961 coins. PIVX’s official message board is forum.pivx.org. PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PIVX is www.pivx.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “PIVX is a privacy focused cryptocurrency, currently in the PoS stage. PIVX uses the updated PoS 2.0 protocol and is based on Bitcoin core 0.10.x code base. It uses a network of masternodes for transparent decentralized governance and increased privacy. “

PIVX Coin Trading

PIVX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, Bisq, YoBit, LiteBit.eu, CoinExchange, Bittrex, Coinroom and Upbit. It is not possible to buy PIVX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIVX must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIVX using one of the exchanges listed above.

