Pixelworks (PXLW) Trading Down 2.2%

Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) shares were down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.50 and last traded at $3.65. Approximately 189,556 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 356,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.57.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PXLW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pixelworks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Pixelworks in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.81.

Get Pixelworks alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.70, a PE ratio of 37.60 and a beta of 0.84.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $18.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.08 million. Pixelworks had a negative net margin of 5.18% and a positive return on equity of 11.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. analysts predict that Pixelworks, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel Heneghan bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.33 per share, with a total value of $86,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Pixelworks in the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Pixelworks in the third quarter worth about $108,000. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA purchased a new position in Pixelworks in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. AXA raised its holdings in Pixelworks by 99.3% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 33,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 16,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pixelworks in the third quarter worth approximately $179,000. 38.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/pixelworks-pxlw-trading-down-2-2.html.

Pixelworks Company Profile

Pixelworks, Inc designs, develops and markets video and pixel processing semiconductors, intellectual property cores, software and custom application specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions for digital video applications. The Company is engaged in the design and development of integrated circuits (ICs) for use in electronic display devices.

Receive News & Ratings for Pixelworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pixelworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.