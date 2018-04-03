PizzaCoin Trading 12% Lower Over Last Week (CRYPTO:PIZZA)

PizzaCoin (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. One PizzaCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PizzaCoin has a total market cap of $1,527.00 and $33.00 worth of PizzaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PizzaCoin has traded 12% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pura (PURA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003167 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00063452 BTC.

Arcade Token (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00038822 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000412 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000934 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Onix (ONX) traded 30.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Prime-XI (PXI) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Pioneer Coin (PCOIN) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000679 BTC.

PizzaCoin (CRYPTO:PIZZA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 18th, 2016. PizzaCoin’s total supply is 10,127,917 coins and its circulating supply is 1,377,917 coins. The official website for PizzaCoin is pizzacoin.net.

PizzaCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX. It is not possible to buy PizzaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PizzaCoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PizzaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

