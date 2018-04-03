Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Holdings Lifted by Teachers Advisors LLC

Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,333,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 312,263 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC owned 0.32% of Plains All American Pipeline worth $48,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Welch Group LLC acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at $158,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, MPI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plains All American Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.37.

Shares of NYSE:PAA opened at $21.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15,976.29, a PE ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 0.73. Plains All American Pipeline has a one year low of $18.38 and a one year high of $31.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $7.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

