Plains All American Pipeline (PAA) Shares Sold by Sanders Morris Harris LLC

Sanders Morris Harris LLC lowered its position in Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) by 34.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,145 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 7,280 shares during the quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Welch Group LLC purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth $158,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth $166,000. Finally, MPI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth $288,000. 43.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PAA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase restated an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. UBS restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Plains All American Pipeline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.37.

Shares of PAA stock opened at $21.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15,976.29, a P/E ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Plains All American Pipeline has a 1 year low of $18.38 and a 1 year high of $31.93.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $7.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

