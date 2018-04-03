ONEOK (OKE) and Plains All American Pipeline (PAA) Head-To-Head Analysis

ONEOK (NYSE: OKE) and Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) are both large-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for ONEOK and Plains All American Pipeline, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ONEOK 0 6 8 0 2.57 Plains All American Pipeline 0 10 11 0 2.52

ONEOK currently has a consensus target price of $60.08, indicating a potential upside of 7.02%. Plains All American Pipeline has a consensus target price of $26.33, indicating a potential upside of 22.82%. Given Plains All American Pipeline’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Plains All American Pipeline is more favorable than ONEOK.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.5% of ONEOK shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.8% of Plains All American Pipeline shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of ONEOK shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Plains All American Pipeline shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ONEOK and Plains All American Pipeline’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ONEOK $12.17 billion 1.89 $387.84 million $1.76 31.90 Plains All American Pipeline $26.22 billion 0.59 $856.00 million $0.94 22.81

Plains All American Pipeline has higher revenue and earnings than ONEOK. Plains All American Pipeline is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ONEOK, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares ONEOK and Plains All American Pipeline’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ONEOK 3.19% 10.46% 3.19% Plains All American Pipeline 3.26% 10.01% 3.52%

Dividends

ONEOK pays an annual dividend of $3.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Plains All American Pipeline pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. ONEOK pays out 175.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Plains All American Pipeline pays out 127.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. ONEOK has increased its dividend for 15 consecutive years. Plains All American Pipeline is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk and Volatility

ONEOK has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Plains All American Pipeline has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Plains All American Pipeline beats ONEOK on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc., through its general partner interests in ONEOK Partners, L.P., engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. It owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions. The company also gathers, treats, fractionates, and transports natural gas liquids (NGL), as well as stores, markets, and distributes NGL products. It owns NGL gathering and distribution pipelines in Oklahoma, Kansas, Texas, New Mexico, Montana, North Dakota, Wyoming, and Colorado; terminal and storage facilities in Missouri, Nebraska, Iowa, and Illinois; and NGL distribution and refined petroleum products pipelines in Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Iowa, Illinois, and Indiana, as well as owns and operates truck- and rail-loading, and -unloading facilities that interconnect with its NGL fractionation and pipeline assets. In addition, the company operates regulated interstate and intrastate natural gas transmission pipelines and natural gas storage facilities. Further, it owns and operates a parking garage in downtown Tulsa, Oklahoma; and leases excess office space to others. The company serves integrated and independent exploration and production companies; NGL and natural gas gathering and processing companies; crude oil and natural gas production companies; propane distributors; ethanol producers; and petrochemical, refining, and NGL marketing companies, as well as natural gas distribution companies, electric-generation facilities, industrial companies, municipalities, and marketing companies. ONEOK, Inc. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment transports crude oil and NGL through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges. As of December 31, 2017, this segment owned and leased 18,700 miles of active crude oil and NGL pipelines and gathering systems; 32 million barrels of active and above-ground tank capacity; 810 trailers; 60 transport and storage barges; and 30 transport tugs. The Facilities segment provides storage, terminalling, and throughput services for crude oil, NGL, and natural gas; and NGL fractionation and isomerization, and natural gas and condensate processing services. This segment owned and operated approximately 77 million barrels of crude oil storage capacity; 34 million barrels of NGL storage capacity; 67 billion cubic feet of natural gas storage working capacity; 25 billion cubic feet of base gas; 9 natural gas processing plants; 1 condensate processing facility; 8 fractionation plants; 34 crude oil and NGL rail terminals; 5 marine facilities; and 1,000 miles of active pipelines. The Supply and Logistics segment purchases crude oil at the wellhead, pipeline, terminal, and rail facilities; stores inventory, and NGL and natural gas; purchases NGL; resells or exchanges crude oil and NGL; and transports crude oil and NGL on trucks, barges, railcars, pipelines, and vessels. This segment owned 14 million barrels of crude oil and NGL linefill; 4 million barrels of crude oil and NGL linefill; 730 trucks and 900 trailers; and 10,100 crude oil and NGL railcars. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Plains GP Holdings, L.P

