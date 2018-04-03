BB&T Securities LLC Has $1.72 Million Holdings in Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA)

BB&T Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 83,351 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,464 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,402,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 90,864 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 31,605 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 4,286,193 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $88,467,000 after acquiring an additional 548,056 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 2,333,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,159,000 after acquiring an additional 312,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at about $158,000. Institutional investors own 43.81% of the company’s stock.

PAA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Friday, January 12th. Barclays cut Plains All American Pipeline from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Bank of America started coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, UBS restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Friday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.37.

NYSE PAA opened at $21.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15,976.29, a PE ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Plains All American Pipeline has a one year low of $18.38 and a one year high of $31.93.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.16). Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $7.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

