PlatinumBAR (XPTX) Price Down 27.9% Over Last Week

PlatinumBAR (CURRENCY:XPTX) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. In the last seven days, PlatinumBAR has traded down 27.9% against the US dollar. One PlatinumBAR coin can now be bought for $1.16 or 0.00015758 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. PlatinumBAR has a total market capitalization of $817,431.00 and approximately $1,700.00 worth of PlatinumBAR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcloud (BTDX) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002529 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000025 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PlatinumBAR Coin Profile

PlatinumBAR (CRYPTO:XPTX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 20th, 2016. PlatinumBAR’s total supply is 704,754 coins. PlatinumBAR’s official website is platinumbar.io. PlatinumBAR’s official Twitter account is @platinumbarxptx.

Buying and Selling PlatinumBAR

PlatinumBAR can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is not currently possible to purchase PlatinumBAR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlatinumBAR must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlatinumBAR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

