Playags (AGS) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Playags (NYSE:AGS) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank from $23.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 15th. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.32% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AGS. Jefferies Group initiated coverage on shares of Playags in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Playags from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Playags in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Playags in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Playags presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.25.

Get Playags alerts:

Shares of AGS opened at $21.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $817.97 and a PE ratio of -10.98. Playags has a fifty-two week low of $16.66 and a fifty-two week high of $23.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -23.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Playags (NYSE:AGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $57.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.50 million. Playags’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.87) earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Playags will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/playags-ags-price-target-increased-to-25-00-by-analysts-at-deutsche-bank-updated-updated.html.

About Playags

PlayAGS, Inc is a designer and supplier of EGMs and other products and services for the gaming industry. The Company is focused on supplying electronic gaming machines (EGMs), including slot machines, video bingo machines, and other electronic gaming devices, to the Native American gaming market. Its product line-up to include Class III EGMs for commercial and Native American casinos permitted to operate Class III EGMs, table game products and interactive products.

Receive News & Ratings for Playags Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playags and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.