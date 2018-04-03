Playkey Market Capitalization Hits $4.97 Million (PKT)

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 3rd. Playkey has a market cap of $4.97 million and approximately $196,855.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Playkey has traded 12.3% higher against the US dollar. One Playkey token can now be bought for $0.36 or 0.00004928 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Mercatox and EtherDelta.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Playkey Token Profile

Playkey’s genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,631,512 tokens. The official website for Playkey is playkey.io. The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en. The official message board for Playkey is medium.com/@playkey.

According to CryptoCompare, “Playkey is a cloud gaming platform that allows users to run games on low-tech computers by commanding high-tech servers that run the game itself. Playkey allows gamers to access any game while also providing private/professional GPU owners with a new way to earn revenue without “wasting” it on Proof of Work mining. PKT is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It allows users to buy and sell cloud gaming subscriptions as well as other Playkey services and future products. “

Buying and Selling Playkey

Playkey can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta, Mercatox and CoinExchange. It is not currently possible to purchase Playkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playkey must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Playkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

