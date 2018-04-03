Playkey (CRYPTO:PKT) Trading Up 7.5% Over Last 7 Days

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. Over the last seven days, Playkey has traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Playkey token can currently be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00004734 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta, Mercatox and CoinExchange. Playkey has a market cap of $4.77 million and $196,426.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Playkey Profile

Playkey’s launch date was November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,631,512 tokens. Playkey’s official message board is medium.com/@playkey. The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Playkey’s official website is playkey.io. Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en.

According to CryptoCompare, “Playkey is a cloud gaming platform that allows users to run games on low-tech computers by commanding high-tech servers that run the game itself. Playkey allows gamers to access any game while also providing private/professional GPU owners with a new way to earn revenue without “wasting” it on Proof of Work mining. PKT is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It allows users to buy and sell cloud gaming subscriptions as well as other Playkey services and future products. “

Buying and Selling Playkey

Playkey can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, EtherDelta and CoinExchange. It is not currently possible to buy Playkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playkey must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Playkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

