PLNcoin (CRYPTO:PLNC) Price Hits $0.0015

PLNcoin (CURRENCY:PLNC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 27th. PLNcoin has a total market cap of $25,195.00 and approximately $6.00 worth of PLNcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PLNcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PLNcoin has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PLNcoin alerts:

Novacoin (NVC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00045391 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001960 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003816 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001706 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25,196.70 or 3.41229000 BTC.

Cashcoin (CASH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000239 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00159397 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003191 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004001 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000061 BTC.

PLNcoin Coin Profile

PLNC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. PLNcoin’s total supply is 19,089,600 coins and its circulating supply is 17,089,600 coins. PLNcoin’s official website is www.plncoin.org. PLNcoin’s official message board is forum.plncoin.org.

Buying and Selling PLNcoin

PLNcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not currently possible to purchase PLNcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PLNcoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PLNcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for PLNcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLNcoin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.