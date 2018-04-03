PLNcoin Price Tops $0.0015 on Major Exchanges (PLNC)

PLNcoin (CURRENCY:PLNC) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One PLNcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PLNcoin has a market capitalization of $25,306.00 and approximately $155.00 worth of PLNcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PLNcoin has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Novacoin (NVC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00045324 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001990 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003883 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001830 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,618.90 or 3.19004000 BTC.

Cashcoin (CASH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000239 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.49 or 0.00141694 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002868 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003700 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About PLNcoin

PLNcoin (CRYPTO:PLNC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. PLNcoin’s total supply is 19,089,600 coins and its circulating supply is 17,089,600 coins. The official website for PLNcoin is www.plncoin.org. The official message board for PLNcoin is forum.plncoin.org.

Buying and Selling PLNcoin

PLNcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not currently possible to buy PLNcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PLNcoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PLNcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

