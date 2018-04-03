Insider Selling: Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (PSTI) Director Sells 45,873 Shares of Stock

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) Director Mark Germain sold 45,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.48, for a total transaction of $67,892.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 525,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $777,864.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mark Germain also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 14th, Mark Germain sold 23,818 shares of Pluristem Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $35,727.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PSTI traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.30. 215,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,620. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.83, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 0.28. Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $2.12.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pluristem Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Maxim Group set a $3.00 target price on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 target price on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Pluristem Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Pluristem Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 363.5% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 290,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 228,149 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 266,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 34,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 1,705.2% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 129,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 122,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Pluristem Therapeutics

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc, together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.

