Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 15th. The firm presently has a $1.75 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.68% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS INC. is a bio-therapeutics company dedicated to the commercialization of non-personalized (allogeneic) cell therapy products for the treatment of several severe degenerative, ischemic and autoimmune disorders. The Company is developing a pipeline of products, stored ready-to-use, that are derived from the human placenta, a non-controversial source, and not from embryonic stem cells. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PSTI. ValuEngine downgraded Pluristem Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 target price on Pluristem Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $3.00 target price on Pluristem Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.38.

Shares of PSTI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.36. The stock had a trading volume of 320,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,832. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.83, a P/E ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 0.28. Pluristem Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.06 and a 12-month high of $2.12.

In other news, Director Mark Germain sold 45,873 shares of Pluristem Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.48, for a total transaction of $67,892.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 525,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $777,864.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSTI. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Pluristem Therapeutics by 363.5% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 290,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 228,149 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its position in Pluristem Therapeutics by 1,705.2% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 129,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 122,347 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in Pluristem Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Pluristem Therapeutics by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 266,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 34,742 shares in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pluristem Therapeutics

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc, together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.

