Pluton Price Tops $6.67 (CRYPTO:PLU)

Pluton (CURRENCY:PLU) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. Pluton has a total market cap of $5.67 million and approximately $42,851.00 worth of Pluton was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pluton has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Pluton token can currently be purchased for approximately $6.67 or 0.00090127 BTC on exchanges including EtherDelta, Liqui and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007254 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003131 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.59 or 0.00710734 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00014742 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013539 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00186573 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00038691 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00031725 BTC.

Pluton Profile

Pluton was first traded on September 4th, 2016. Pluton’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 850,000 tokens. Pluton’s official website is plutus.it. Pluton’s official Twitter account is @PlutusIT and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Plutus is a decentralized payment application that allows users to make purchases with Bitcoin and Ether anywhere. Users are simply required to load the app with BTC or ETH and hold the phone over the card reader for the payment to complete. Plutons are Ethereum-based tokens that can be earned as a reward for shopping with Plutus. Plutons will be available to convert on the Plutus exchange network, allowing users to make in-store purchases with zero fees on conversion. Only 850,000 Plutons (PLU) were available for sale during the ICO, which represents 4.25% of the total supply of 20,000,000. Issuance for the remaining 95.75% will be limited and locked in rebate smart contract pool and NOT owned by Plutus.it, which means there will be a very low circulation from the initial distribution and a total of 20 million Plutons ever created. “

Pluton Token Trading

Pluton can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, HitBTC and EtherDelta. It is not presently possible to buy Pluton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pluton must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pluton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

