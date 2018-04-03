PNM Resources Inc (PNM) Shares Bought by Magellan Asset Management Ltd

Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.07% of PNM Resources worth $2,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PNM Resources during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in PNM Resources during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Signition LP bought a new stake in PNM Resources during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PNM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Mizuho reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $30.50 price target on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Thursday, January 11th. UBS began coverage on PNM Resources in a report on Friday, February 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.91.

Shares of NYSE:PNM opened at $37.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,046.75, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. PNM Resources Inc has a 1 year low of $33.75 and a 1 year high of $46.00.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $332.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. equities analysts forecast that PNM Resources Inc will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.64%.

In related news, VP Joseph Don Tarry sold 2,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total transaction of $105,457.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,266.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles N. Eldred sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total value of $53,325.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,119,818.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,616 shares of company stock worth $272,457 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

