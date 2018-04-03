Points International (PCOM) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Accern Reports

News articles about Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) have trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Points International earned a news sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the information services provider an impact score of 46.2281396349766 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCOM traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $9.62. 56,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,028. Points International has a 1-year low of $7.28 and a 1-year high of $12.49. The stock has a market cap of $141.06, a PE ratio of 42.48 and a beta of 1.09.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The information services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Points International had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $87.72 million for the quarter.

About Points International

Points International Ltd. (Points) provides a range of e-commerce and technology services to loyalty program operators using a common infrastructure. These services include a range of white label or private branded e-commerce services (Loyalty Currency Services) that enable the sale of loyalty currencies (such as frequent flyer miles, hotel points and credit card points), both retail and wholesale, and support the loyalty program consumer offerings and their back end operations.

