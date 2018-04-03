Polymath Network Market Capitalization Achieves $0.00 (CRYPTO:POLY)

Polymath Network (CURRENCY:POLY) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 27th. One Polymath Network token can currently be bought for $0.78 or 0.00009258 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Bitbns, ForkDelta and Kucoin. Polymath Network has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $139,634.00 worth of Polymath Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Polymath Network has traded 25.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $132.25 or 0.01786180 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 55.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00006556 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004170 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005005 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007432 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00015439 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025506 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00001064 BTC.

Polymath Network Profile

Polymath Network (POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Polymath Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Polymath Network is www.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath Network is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath Network’s official Twitter account is @polybitco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Polymath Network is blog.polymath.network.

Buying and Selling Polymath Network

Polymath Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, IDEX, DDEX, ForkDelta and Kucoin. It is not currently possible to buy Polymath Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath Network must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polymath Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

