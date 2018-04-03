Polymath (CRYPTO:POLY) Trading 9.3% Lower Over Last Week

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 19th. In the last seven days, Polymath has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar. Polymath has a total market cap of $85.48 million and $410,144.00 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polymath token can currently be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00004880 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and EtherDelta.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.04 or 0.01713030 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 38.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00006659 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004027 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007499 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00015359 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded up 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00028800 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00001068 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Polymath Profile

POLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 239,999,750 tokens. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco.

According to CryptoCompare, “Polybit is a proof of work scrypt based alternative crypto currency with a 10% premine and a block time target of 3 minutes, a hard cap of 150 million units and a difficulty retargetting every 24 hours. The website URL is inactive at the time of writing. “

Polymath Token Trading

Polymath can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and EtherDelta. It is not presently possible to buy Polymath directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

