Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Encompass Health (EHC) Stock Price

News articles about Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) have been trending positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Encompass Health earned a media sentiment score of 0.43 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the company an impact score of 45.3119788902429 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

NYSE EHC traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $55.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 755,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,484. The stock has a market capitalization of $5,610.61, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.38. Encompass Health has a 1-year low of $42.08 and a 1-year high of $59.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. equities analysts predict that Encompass Health will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.23%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Encompass Health in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up previously from $61.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Friday, March 16th. Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Encompass Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.33.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation, formerly HealthSouth Corporation, is a provider of post-acute healthcare services, offering both facility-based and home-based post-acute services in 35 states and Puerto Rico through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies.

