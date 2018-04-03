Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust (RPT) Earning Favorable Media Coverage, Report Shows

News stories about Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust (NYSE:RPT) have trended positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust earned a daily sentiment score of 0.27 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 45.7294392146678 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down from $15.50) on shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

RPT opened at $12.22 on Tuesday. Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.36 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The firm has a market cap of $981.08, a PE ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.56.

Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust (NYSE:RPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.09). Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $64.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.81 million. research analysts forecast that Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 20th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 19th. Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.71%.

Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust Company Profile

Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust (NYSE:RPT) is a premier, national publicly-traded shopping center real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Farmington Hills, Michigan. The Company's primary business is the ownership and management of regional dominant and urban-oriented, infill shopping centers in key growth markets in the 40 largest metropolitan markets in the United States.

