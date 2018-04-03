Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Stock Price

News coverage about Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) has trended positive on Tuesday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Iradimed earned a coverage optimism score of 0.30 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the medical equipment provider an impact score of 45.3179297720431 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Iradimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.33.

Shares of Iradimed stock opened at $14.15 on Tuesday. Iradimed has a 1 year low of $7.85 and a 1 year high of $15.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.71, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.00 and a beta of 1.42.

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Iradimed had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $6.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Iradimed will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Louis S. Waldman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $414,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,221 shares in the company, valued at $72,206.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 60.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Iradimed

IRADIMED CORPORATION (IRADIMED) develops, manufactures, markets and distributes Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible products, and provides non-magnetic intravenous (IV) infusion pump systems. The Company operates through development, manufacture and sale of MRI compatible products and IV infusion pump systems for use by hospitals and acute care facilities during MRI procedures segment.

