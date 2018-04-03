Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Orion Group (ORN) Stock Price

News articles about Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) have been trending positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Orion Group earned a news impact score of 0.38 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the construction company an impact score of 45.272411956292 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

ORN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Orion Group in a report on Monday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Noble Financial began coverage on Orion Group in a report on Thursday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Orion Group in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Orion Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Shares of Orion Group stock traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $6.65. 37,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,391. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Orion Group has a twelve month low of $5.17 and a twelve month high of $8.61. The company has a market capitalization of $185.84, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.93 and a beta of 1.24.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The construction company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.12. Orion Group had a negative return on equity of 1.74% and a net margin of 0.07%. The firm had revenue of $162.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Orion Group will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Orion Group

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company's marine construction services include construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

