Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect L.B. Foster (FSTR) Share Price

Headlines about L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) have trended positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. L.B. Foster earned a news impact score of 0.45 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the basic materials company an impact score of 45.546658339042 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

FSTR traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.20. 1,437 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,366. The firm has a market cap of $243.65, a P/E ratio of 27.71 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.36. L.B. Foster has a one year low of $12.15 and a one year high of $30.30.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $141.32 million during the quarter. L.B. Foster had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 6.37%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FSTR shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of L.B. Foster from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of L.B. Foster from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of L.B. Foster from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

L.B. Foster Company Profile

L.B. Foster Company manufactures and distributes products and services for the transportation and energy infrastructure worldwide. Its Rail Products and Services segment offers new rail for passenger and shortline freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rail; rail accessories, such as track spikes, bolts, angle bars, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and fabricates insulated rail joints and related accessories.

