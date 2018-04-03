Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Vectrus (VEC) Share Price

Media coverage about Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) has been trending positive on Tuesday, Accern reports. Accern rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Vectrus earned a news impact score of 0.31 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the business services provider an impact score of 44.9481735053295 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VEC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Noble Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vectrus in a report on Friday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vectrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. Finally, Drexel Hamilton lowered shares of Vectrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Vectrus stock opened at $36.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $414.13, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 1.59. Vectrus has a 52-week low of $21.43 and a 52-week high of $41.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. Vectrus had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The company had revenue of $295.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.82 million. equities analysts expect that Vectrus will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vectrus

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the U.S. government worldwide. It offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services for U.S.

