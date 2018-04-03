Post (NYSE:POST) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Shows

Headlines about Post (NYSE:POST) have trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Post earned a daily sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the company an impact score of 45.5861257914123 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the headlines that may have effected Accern’s scoring:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on POST. ValuEngine lowered shares of Post from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Post from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo cut their target price on shares of Post from $106.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Group raised shares of Post from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Post in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.13.

NYSE POST traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $76.78. 875,543 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 995,715. Post has a 52-week low of $70.66 and a 52-week high of $89.04. The stock has a market cap of $5,205.63, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.27.

Post (NYSE:POST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Post had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Post will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William P. Stiritz bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.99 per share, with a total value of $7,199,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert V. Vitale bought 2,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.72 per share, with a total value of $200,518.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,761,235.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 104,073 shares of company stock valued at $7,498,693 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company. The Company operates through four segments, namely, Post Consumer Brands, Michael Foods Group, Active Nutrition and Private Brands. The Company’s Post Consumer Brands segment includes the Post Foods branded ready-to-eat cereal operations and the business of MOM Brands.

