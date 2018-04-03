Power Ledger (POWR) Reaches Market Cap of $129.40 Million

Power Ledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded 29.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 3:00 AM ET on March 19th. Power Ledger has a total market cap of $129.40 million and $48.76 million worth of Power Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Power Ledger has traded 12.2% higher against the dollar. One Power Ledger token can currently be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00004854 BTC on major exchanges including EtherDelta, Binance, Gate.io and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007034 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003207 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.72 or 0.00706115 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00014716 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013655 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00179894 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00039524 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00029365 BTC.

Power Ledger Token Profile

Power Ledger launched on June 3rd, 2017. Power Ledger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 363,932,947 tokens. Power Ledger’s official website is powerledger.io. The Reddit community for Power Ledger is /r/powerledger. Power Ledger’s official Twitter account is @PowerLedger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Power Ledger is medium.com/power-ledger.

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a decentralized energy exchange platform. It incorporates energy applications, such as a P2P energy trading application that allows businesses to host trading on the platform. This technology enables the sale of surplus renewable energy generated at residential and commercial developments (including multi-unit/multi-tenanted) connected to existing electricity distribution networks, or within micro-grids. POWR is an Ethereum-based token that fuels the Power Ledger Ecosystem. POWR tokens serve as access permisson tokens, allowing the Application Hosts and their consumers to gain access to the P2P trading features and other Power Ledger applications. To synchronize the ecosystem globally and create cross-market electricity compatibility, a second token, Sparkz, is used in Power Ledger's ecosystem transactions. Applications Hosts may convert their POWR tokens to Sparks when the ecosystem has been accessed. “

Power Ledger Token Trading

Power Ledger can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Gate.io, EtherDelta, Bittrex, Binance, TDAX and Cryptopia. It is not possible to purchase Power Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Power Ledger must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Power Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

