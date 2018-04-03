PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (NYSEARCA:BAB) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (NYSEARCA:BAB) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1042 per share on Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 19th. This is an increase from PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Shares of NYSEARCA BAB traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.99. The company had a trading volume of 158,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,948. PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio has a 12 month low of $29.30 and a 12 month high of $30.98.

About PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

