PowerShares Dynamic Food & Beverage(ETF) (PBJ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

PowerShares Dynamic Food & Beverage(ETF) (NYSEARCA:PBJ) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1232 per share on Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 19th.

NYSEARCA:PBJ traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.77. 2,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,653. PowerShares Dynamic Food & Beverag has a one year low of $30.89 and a one year high of $34.97.

PowerShares Dynamic Food & Beverage(ETF) Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Food & Beverage Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Food & Beverage Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that consists of the Index.

