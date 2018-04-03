PowerShares Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt Portfolio (NYSEARCA:PCY) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.104 per share on Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 19th. This is an increase from PowerShares Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt Portfolio’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

PCY stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $28.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,408,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,033,226. PowerShares Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt Portfolio has a 12-month low of $27.79 and a 12-month high of $30.23.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “PowerShares Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt Portfolio (NYSEARCA:PCY) Increases Dividend to $0.10 Per Share” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/powershares-emerging-markets-sovereign-debt-portfolio-pcy-to-issue-monthly-dividend-of-0-10-updated-updated.html.

Receive News & Ratings for PowerShares Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerShares Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.