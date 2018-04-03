PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II (BKLN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II (NYSEARCA:BKLN) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0758 per share by the exchange traded fund on Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 19th. This is a positive change from PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

NYSEARCA:BKLN traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.08. 2,997,193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,306,584. PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II has a one year low of $22.96 and a one year high of $23.33.

