LPL Financial LLC Trims Stake in PowerShares Aerospace & Defense (PGF)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of PowerShares Aerospace & Defense (NYSEARCA:PGF) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 866,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,375 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 1.01% of PowerShares Aerospace & Defense worth $16,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGF. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PowerShares Aerospace & Defense by 22.1% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 467,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,861,000 after acquiring an additional 84,400 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of PowerShares Aerospace & Defense by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 455,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,599,000 after acquiring an additional 12,623 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of PowerShares Aerospace & Defense by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 354,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,692,000 after acquiring an additional 10,929 shares in the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of PowerShares Aerospace & Defense by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 332,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,277,000 after acquiring an additional 32,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of PowerShares Aerospace & Defense by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 267,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,047,000 after acquiring an additional 25,149 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PGF opened at $18.55 on Tuesday. PowerShares Aerospace & Defense has a 52-week low of $18.01 and a 52-week high of $19.17.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.0879 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 19th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. This is a positive change from PowerShares Aerospace & Defense’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

PGF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of PowerShares Aerospace & Defense in a report on Thursday, January 18th. AltaCorp Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1.15 target price on shares of PowerShares Aerospace & Defense in a report on Tuesday, January 16th.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Profile

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

