PowerShares International Corporate ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSEARCA:PICB)

PowerShares International Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0374 per share on Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 19th.

PICB stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $27.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,986. PowerShares International Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $24.69 and a 12-month high of $28.77.

About PowerShares International Corporate ETF

PowerShares International Corporate Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P International Corporate Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

