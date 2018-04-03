PowerShares PureBeta MSCI USA Small Cap Portfolio (PBSM) Plans $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

PowerShares PureBeta MSCI USA Small Cap Portfolio (BATS:PBSM) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0418 per share on Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 19th.

BATS:PBSM remained flat at $$25.93 during midday trading on Tuesday. PowerShares PureBeta MSCI USA Small Cap Portfolio has a 12 month low of $24.57 and a 12 month high of $27.64.

