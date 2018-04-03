PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.2766 per share by the exchange traded fund on Monday, April 30th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $2.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $157.70. The stock had a trading volume of 44,557,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,004,449. PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 has a 12-month low of $130.38 and a 12-month high of $175.21.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NASDAQ:QQQ)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/powershares-qqq-trust-series-1-qqq-declares-0-28-quarterly-dividend-updated-updated.html.

About PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Receive News & Ratings for PowerShares QQQ Trust Series 1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerShares QQQ Trust Series 1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.