PowerShares Russell 1000 Low Beta Equal Weight Portfolio Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:USLB)

PowerShares Russell 1000 Low Beta Equal Weight Portfolio (NASDAQ:USLB) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0601 per share on Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ USLB traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.08. The company had a trading volume of 11,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,552. PowerShares Russell 1000 Low Beta Equal Weight Portfolio has a 12 month low of $28.13 and a 12 month high of $32.32.

