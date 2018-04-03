POWERSHARES S&P 500 HIGH QUALITY PORTFOLIO (BMV:SPHQ) Declares $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

POWERSHARES S&P 500 HIGH QUALITY PORTFOLIO (BMV:SPHQ) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0975 per share on Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 19th.

BMV:SPHQ traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.30. POWERSHARES S&P 500 HIGH QUALITY PORTFOLIO has a 12 month low of $533.00 and a 12 month high of $561.60.

