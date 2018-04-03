PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 27th.

According to Zacks, “Annual estimates for PPG Industries have been going down of late. The company has underperformed the industry it belongs to over a year. It is exposed to raw materials cost pressure, which is affecting margins. The company is also expected to face some volume pressure in the first quarter. Moreover, some of its end-markets including marine still remain sluggish.”

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised shares of PPG Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Jefferies Group reissued a buy rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of PPG Industries from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPG Industries presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $125.00.

Shares of NYSE PPG traded up $1.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,170,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,554,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.66. PPG Industries has a 52 week low of $100.45 and a 52 week high of $122.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $27,886.67, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.56.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. PPG Industries had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. PPG Industries’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that PPG Industries will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

PPG Industries announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 14th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 30.66%.

In other PPG Industries news, VP Jean-Marie Greindl sold 9,500 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $1,100,005.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,205,646.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PPG. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in PPG Industries by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,943,714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,745,724,000 after purchasing an additional 175,593 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in PPG Industries by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,211,728 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $348,987,000 after purchasing an additional 509,356 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PPG Industries by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,193,287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $373,040,000 after purchasing an additional 99,359 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PPG Industries by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,423,441 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $282,440,000 after purchasing an additional 55,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in PPG Industries by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,377,160 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $149,645,000 after purchasing an additional 47,108 shares in the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/ppg-industries-ppg-downgraded-to-sell-at-zacks-investment-research-updated.html.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes a range of coatings and specialty materials. The Company has two segments: Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment includes the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, architectural businesses. The Industrial Coatings segment includes the automotive original equipment manufacturer (OEM), industrial coatings, packaging coatings, coatings services and specialty coatings and materials businesses.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PPG Industries (PPG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.