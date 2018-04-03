PPG Industries (PPG) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

PPG has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.00.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Shares of PPG stock traded down $3.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $108.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,504,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,563,432. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $27,886.67, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.56. PPG Industries has a one year low of $100.45 and a one year high of $122.07.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. analysts forecast that PPG Industries will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

PPG Industries declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP Jean-Marie Greindl sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $1,100,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,685 shares in the company, valued at $3,205,646.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PPG. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 28.9% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,391 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 1.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 666,811 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $72,457,000 after purchasing an additional 11,902 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 28.8% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 54,089 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,878,000 after purchasing an additional 12,106 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 84.2% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 4,828 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Finally, Tredje AP fonden increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 10.5% in the third quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 24,562 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “PPG Industries (PPG) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/ppg-industries-ppg-lowered-to-hold-at-valuengine.html.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes a range of coatings and specialty materials. The Company has two segments: Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment includes the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, architectural businesses. The Industrial Coatings segment includes the automotive original equipment manufacturer (OEM), industrial coatings, packaging coatings, coatings services and specialty coatings and materials businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.