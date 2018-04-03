PQ Group Holdings (PQG) Insider Buys $215,850.00 in Stock

PQ Group Holdings (NYSE:PQG) insider David James Taylor acquired 15,000 shares of PQ Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.39 per share, with a total value of $215,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of PQ Group stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,059. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,889.30 and a PE ratio of 30.61. PQ Group Holdings has a one year low of $12.88 and a one year high of $17.65.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $358.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.30 million. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that PQ Group Holdings will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in PQ Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $138,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in PQ Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $165,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new position in PQ Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $269,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in PQ Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in PQ Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $319,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

PQG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut PQ Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on PQ Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.86.

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides catalysts, specialty materials and chemicals, and services. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Catalysts and Services: and Performance Materials and Chemicals. It primarily offers refinery catalysts, emissions control catalysts, and catalyst recycling services for fuels emissions controls use; silica gels for edible oil and beer clarification; precipitated silicas and zeolites for the surface coating, dentifrice, and dishwasher and laundry detergent applications; reflective markings for roadways and airports; and hollow glass beads or microspheres for cement additive, metal finishing, and oil well cement uses.

