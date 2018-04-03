PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, “PQ Group Holdings Inc. is an integrated, provider of catalysts, specialty materials and chemicals and services. It operates primarily in North America, Europe, South America and Asia. The company serves refinery, emissions control and petrochemical industries. PQ Group Holdings Inc. is based in MALVERN, United States. “

PQ Group stock opened at $13.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $1,889.30 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02. PQ Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.88 and a fifty-two week high of $17.65.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $358.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.30 million. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that PQ Group will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kyle D. Vann acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.50 per share, with a total value of $145,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David James Taylor acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.39 per share, with a total value of $215,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PQG. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of PQ Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,517,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in PQ Group in the 4th quarter worth about $50,356,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in PQ Group in the 4th quarter worth about $28,637,000. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA acquired a new position in PQ Group in the 4th quarter worth about $20,834,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in PQ Group in the 4th quarter worth about $18,120,000. 68.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PQ Group Company Profile

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides catalysts, specialty materials and chemicals, and services. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Catalysts and Services: and Performance Materials and Chemicals. It primarily offers refinery catalysts, emissions control catalysts, and catalyst recycling services for fuels emissions controls use; silica gels for edible oil and beer clarification; precipitated silicas and zeolites for the surface coating, dentifrice, and dishwasher and laundry detergent applications; reflective markings for roadways and airports; and hollow glass beads or microspheres for cement additive, metal finishing, and oil well cement uses.

