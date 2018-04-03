PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) Now Covered by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Research analysts at BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 27th. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 49.15% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PQ Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.86.

Shares of NYSE:PQG traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.08. The stock had a trading volume of 125,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,059. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. PQ Group has a 1 year low of $12.88 and a 1 year high of $17.65. The company has a market cap of $1,889.30 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $358.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.30 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that PQ Group will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider David James Taylor acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.39 per share, with a total value of $215,850.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kyle D. Vann bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.50 per share, with a total value of $145,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in PQ Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in PQ Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new stake in PQ Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in PQ Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in PQ Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $319,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

About PQ Group

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides catalysts, specialty materials and chemicals, and services. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Catalysts and Services: and Performance Materials and Chemicals. It primarily offers refinery catalysts, emissions control catalysts, and catalyst recycling services for fuels emissions controls use; silica gels for edible oil and beer clarification; precipitated silicas and zeolites for the surface coating, dentifrice, and dishwasher and laundry detergent applications; reflective markings for roadways and airports; and hollow glass beads or microspheres for cement additive, metal finishing, and oil well cement uses.

