Preferred Bank (PFBC) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,200 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.45% of Preferred Bank worth $3,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Preferred Bank by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 100,739 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,922,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Preferred Bank by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 185,948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,930,000 after buying an additional 4,448 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Preferred Bank by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 184,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,853,000 after buying an additional 48,632 shares during the last quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. grew its stake in Preferred Bank by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. now owns 66,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Preferred Bank by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 191,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,574,000 after buying an additional 51,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PFBC opened at $63.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $846.67, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.98. Preferred Bank has a 52-week low of $46.88 and a 52-week high of $67.65.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $35.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.37 million. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 26.51% and a return on equity of 16.69%. sell-side analysts predict that Preferred Bank will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 9th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 25.73%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PFBC. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Preferred Bank in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Sandler O’Neill restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Preferred Bank in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Preferred Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.60.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

Preferred Bank is a commercial bank. The Bank provides deposit services, as well as real estate finance, commercial loans and trade finance to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals and high net worth individuals. The Bank offers various services, such as personal banking, business banking and treasury management.

